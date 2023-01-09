He wants lots of kids; she’s not so sure

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: How do you compromise on number of kids? And how important is it to straighten that out before getting married?

My future husband wants a large family, like his own. He’s one of six, but he says he would be happy with four. Two sounds like the max I could manage while attending to my other goals. As the person who will have to give birth to the kids, I know I will get the final say, but I do feel unsettled about not being in agreement on this in advance.