 | Mon, Jan 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

He wants lots of kids; she’s not so sure

A husband- and wife-to-be are at odds over how many children they want. Carolyn Hax points out how vital it is to get that matter settled before the wedding.

By

Lifestyle

January 9, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Photo by pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: How do you compromise on number of kids? And how important is it to straighten that out before getting married?

My future husband wants a large family, like his own. He’s one of six, but he says he would be happy with four. Two sounds like the max I could manage while attending to my other goals. As the person who will have to give birth to the kids, I know I will get the final say, but I do feel unsettled about not being in agreement on this in advance.

Related
January 25, 2021
December 29, 2020
November 24, 2020
March 5, 2020
Most Popular