He’s hot for soon-to-be-ex-wife’s new neighbor

Dear Carolyn: “Susie” and I separated last year. Our divorce will be final soon. We have a young son and maintain a friendly relationship.

When we separated, Susie moved with our son. Susie’s new next-door neighbor Debbie has a young daughter, and Susie and Debbie have become friends. They babysit for each other, etc.

I have bumped into Debbie from time to time, and we have developed a strong connection/mutual attraction. I recently made Susie really mad about something and called Debbie to talk to her and learn more. This flipped Susie out, and she demanded that I have no contact with Debbie.