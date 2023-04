Hi, Carolyn: My 20-something son’s fiancee regularly holds whispered conversations with him when others are around: at the dinner table, in the car or while several people are watching TV or a movie. My son sometimes seems uncomfortable with her doing this, but doesn’t stop it. It seems very rude to me, but I feel as though saying something would be overstepping. Ideas?

— Old Fuddy Duddy

Old Fuddy Duddy: Yep, rude.