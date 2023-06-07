Illness kept friend from offering support

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: A friend lost her young adult child about nine months ago. I have been dealing with a serious illness myself this past year, not immediately life-threatening but quite disabling, and my last conversation with her was when I had to cancel a trip to see them because of my own health, in what turned out to be the last month of her child’s life. I texted on the day it happened to say I’d heard and was thinking of her, but never called. (No reply to the text, but I didn’t expect one.)

Would calling now do more harm than good? I just haven’t had the bandwidth to talk to anyone except my doctors and immediate family, but I’m getting there, and this friend has been at the top of my list. But now I’m second-guessing. — I Think I Know the Answer