The 4-H meat goat project is designed for youth who are interested in learning more about raising meat goats. The meat goat project is quickly growing with an increasing demand for meat products. Learn how to select, raise and care for a meat goat.

There is 4-H Curriculum that can be purchased for anyone interested in the meat goat project. Here is a breakdown of what youth can learn at different levels:

Things to Learn/Do in the Project