Management program slated for Dec. 12

EUREKA — Greenwood County, in partnership with the Southwind Extension District, has announced an educational program focused on sheep and goat management, along with market and marketing strategies, to be held on Dec. 12, at the Eureka Public Library, 101 N. Main St.. This program is designed to help producers, new farmers, and anyone interested in small livestock learn essential skills for successful sheep and goat farming.

The event will feature a meal at 5:45 p.m., followed by the educational program at 6:15 p.m.

The program will cover topics such as animal health, breeding practices, feeding and nutrition, and effective management strategies for sheep and goat operations.

Experts also will discuss how to improve profitability through smart marketing practices, including strategies for selling live animals, meat, wool, and fiber.

Our goal is to equip participants with the knowledge and tools they need to manage sheep and goat operations more efficiently while also exploring marketing opportunities that can increase profitability.

This program is a great opportunity for producers to network, learn from experts, and discuss best practices with fellow producers.

The program is particularly beneficial for small-scale producers or those interested in starting a sheep or goat operation. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and discuss the current trends and challenges in the industry.

While the event is free, pre-registration is encouraged to help with meal planning and event logistics. To register, call the Southwind District Iola Office at 620-365-2242.

For more information, contact Livestock Production Agent Hunter Nickell at 620-365-2242 or by email at [email protected].