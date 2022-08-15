Managing cattle during drought conditions

As we all know, drought conditions are increasing in intensity in the Southwind District and all of Kansas. Pasture conditions are deteriorating, ponds are drying up, and producers are worrying if they will have enough hay to feed their cattle through the winter.

According to the UNL Drought Monitor (https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?KS), all four counties in the Southwind District are in a moderate drought, with parts of Neosho County being in a severe or even an extreme drought. Scorching temperatures accompanied by little rain in July have made for perfect drought conditions across the area.

One of the questions I frequently get from producers is the current price of hay. Hay and all types of forage are a hot topic right now. I wanted to give a few tips on how to manage your hay and pastures going into the winter with current conditions.