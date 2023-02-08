Mom hopes stepdad’s death heals rift with kids

Carolyn: A very long time ago, my mother married a jerk. My siblings and I were teens then and it was rough. He would yell, stomp around and slam doors if he felt the slightest bit aggrieved. Even now that my two sisters and I are grown, he still complains loudly about benign things whenever we visit, and he finds excuses to stomp around, slam doors and mutter rude things loudly. We rarely visit because of this. My two sisters have children and do not want to expose them to his tantrums.

It seems my mom is finally seeing things for what they really are. But since he is in poor health, she has adopted a, “Once he dies I can finally do x, y, and z,” attitude. And she doesn’t understand why we aren’t joining in with these plans to reunite as one big happy family.

Both my sisters live out of state and she is desperate for them to move back. The problem is, no one really wants to. We love her. And understand she is a product of her own upbringing (her dad was even worse, in violent ways). But we won’t pander to her requests for deeper connections.