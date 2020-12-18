Mother-in-law is a loudmouth

Dear Carolyn: My mother-in-law apparently didn’t come with a volume button. When we are in church, at a sporting event — pre-covid — or generally out in public, she doesn’t seem to notice how loudly she speaks. It’s embarrassing.
Don’t suggest hearing loss due to old age. She has been this way for the decades I’ve been married to her son. Plus if you say something quietly across the room that interests her, believe me, she will hear it.
The worst part is she has no filter, either. At a high school basketball game, for example, she will VERY loudly criticize a player, to the mortification of those sitting next to her. Please tell me how to handle this!
