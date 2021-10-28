Omission from family text chat leads to hurt feelings

Dear Carolyn: My family had a mom/daughter group chat established to stay in touch. This became political during the Trump administration. Half our family supported Trump and the other half did not. During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and tear-gassing of protesters, I asked family not to look away, as this was too important for our country. My sister decided to exit the group. She later started a new family group and left me out. The rest of the group consists of our daughters and daughters-in-law.

I am very hurt by this. It went on for months and no one mentioned to me they established a new group without me.

My daughter shares many nonpolitical interests with her aunt, such as clothing and home decor, whereas I do not. I did enjoy being part of the group, though, and hearing what each person had going on in their lives. I feel ostracized and punished.