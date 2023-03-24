Patient with risk of breast cancer questions safety of yearly MRI

DEAR DR. ROACH: Due to a slight genetic risk of breast cancer (my Tyrer-Cuzick Model score was 20.6%), my doctor wants me to get breast MRIs with contrast annually. I am concerned about long-term exposure to the gadolinium-based contrast dye. I’ve learned that this heavy metal is considered safe, but traces of it can be stored in the brain and other body tissues.

I am 49 and in very good health. I also get mammograms annually. I consulted my doctor about spacing out my MRIs to every two to three years, but he said I should have an MRI every year. So I could be getting these MRIs for the next 35 or so years. Do the benefits of contrast dye outweigh the harm in a person with my health profile? — S.A.

ANSWER: I’m afraid I don’t have a good answer for you. It is true that most authorities recommend an intensive breast cancer surveillance program for women at a high risk of breast cancer in the range of a 20% to 25% lifetime risk. (The average risk for developing breast cancer for a woman born today is estimated to be about 13%.)