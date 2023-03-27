Promote empathy, kindness

Over the past several weeks, I have offered a program called Gray for a Day to several Family and Consumer Science high school classes across the Southwind District.

The main goal of this program is to teach participants how to have empathy and show kindness to those that struggle with sensory and functional challenges due to aging. At the beginning of the first session, one participant asked me why empathy is so important. I paused to think about that answer as opposed to stating the obvious.

The most notable reason would be that all individuals seek kindness, comfort, love, and support. If you were struggling to reach the top shelf at the grocery store, you would hope that a passer-by would notice and offer to help you. But it goes much deeper than that surface-level answer.