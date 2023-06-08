 | Thu, Jun 08, 2023
Recognizing differences in sex development

Dr. Keith Roach illustrates how hypospadias — an abnormal opening where urine comes through the penis — underlines how complex a person's biological makeup can be.

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 78-year-old man. Yesterday, I read that I am considered intersex because urine does not come out the end of my penis, but rather under the penis shaft. This does not surprise me much, but I am really curious about it. I want to see a psychiatrist just to talk about it. What do you think? — Anon.

Answer: Hypospadias is a common condition where the urethral meatus (the opening where urine comes out) is on the underside of the penis. About one male per 200 has this condition.

There are many, many DSDs, or differences in sex development (the term “intersex” is no longer used in medical literature, but some people with DSDs choose to describe themselves that way), which are conditions people are born with in the genitourinary system and reproductive systems that sometimes affect sex determination and differentiation. The terms used in this field are changing, as is the understanding of the complex biology. It is not as simple as many think ­— that a person’s chromosomes determine their sex.

