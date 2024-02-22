 | Thu, Feb 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

She’s mortified by her own snoring

A reader worries her snoring could cause friction with her new relationship. While it's important to note the snoring could have a medical cause, it's just as important to be able to love yourself as you age, Carolyn Hax replies.

By

Lifestyle

February 22, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Dear Carolyn: I’m a middle-aged hetero woman who has been divorced for many years. I gained 20 pounds over the past couple of years due to hormone imbalance (thanks, menopause!). I’ve also recently discovered that I snore. Over the past few months, I would sometimes wake myself up during the night with a single “snort.” I downloaded an app that records sounds while I’m sleeping, and to my dismay, I learned that while it isn’t horribly loud, there’s no denying I snore.

Why this has become a problem now is that I started dating New Guy about four months ago. Although we’ve been intimate, we’ve so far had only two sleepovers. I have never been super comfortable sleeping with someone overnight, so I try to keep those at a minimum. But now that I know I snore, I can’t bear the thought of an overnight visit.

So what do I say to New Guy? Do I apologize for probably snoring during our two overnight visits? I don’t want any more overnights now — I’m so embarrassed — but he deserves to know the reason. I’m under a doctor’s care for my menopause symptoms and working on losing the weight, but I don’t know what to do in the meantime.

Related
December 17, 2020
August 3, 2020
June 10, 2020
January 9, 2013
Most Popular