She’s mortified by her own snoring

Dear Carolyn: I’m a middle-aged hetero woman who has been divorced for many years. I gained 20 pounds over the past couple of years due to hormone imbalance (thanks, menopause!). I’ve also recently discovered that I snore. Over the past few months, I would sometimes wake myself up during the night with a single “snort.” I downloaded an app that records sounds while I’m sleeping, and to my dismay, I learned that while it isn’t horribly loud, there’s no denying I snore.

Why this has become a problem now is that I started dating New Guy about four months ago. Although we’ve been intimate, we’ve so far had only two sleepovers. I have never been super comfortable sleeping with someone overnight, so I try to keep those at a minimum. But now that I know I snore, I can’t bear the thought of an overnight visit.

So what do I say to New Guy? Do I apologize for probably snoring during our two overnight visits? I don’t want any more overnights now — I’m so embarrassed — but he deserves to know the reason. I’m under a doctor’s care for my menopause symptoms and working on losing the weight, but I don’t know what to do in the meantime.