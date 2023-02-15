Sister-in-law’s jealousy means misery

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: The past two months of my life have been crazy. I was pregnant and broke my water about three months early. I had to stay in the hospital for five weeks, so they could try to keep the baby in. Then I had a C-section and my baby almost died. The baby was in the NICU for a month after birth. During all of that, we were undertaking a kitchen renovation. Oh, and this was after three years of infertility, surgery to remove my fibroid tumors, etc. Needless to say, my husband and I are exhausted.

However, my husband’s sister, after hearing we were expecting, decided to try to get pregnant ASAP (and succeeded), so our kids could be “close in age.” She already has two kids. But now she is upset that she’s not getting the same amount of attention we thankfully did from our friends, family and community during our crazy time. She feels we didn’t show enough excitement when we found out her baby’s gender. (Our baby was still in the NICU at this point.) She is upset people aren’t showing the same excitement over her pregnancy as they did for ours. She now has demanded that her mother throw a “sprinkle” for her, because we had a shower.