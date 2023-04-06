Sister’s ‘great guy’ boyfriend is a walking red flag

Dear Carolyn: My much-younger sister met a “really great guy,” and they’re living together now and planning a future. I expected to like him based on her stories, and I was happy she finally met a worthy partner. We’ve both dated bad dudes based on family history; I’m just 15 years older and finally wiser.

They’re visiting us this week, and … I can’t stand him. He’s whiny, passive-aggressive, self-centered, expects her to solve problems of his own making … sigh. He may not be a brute, but I can see them starting a family in which he’s another child rather than a supportive husband.

When she asks for my opinion, I want to be helpful in telling her the red flags I see, but I don’t want to push her away. Help? — Finally Wiser