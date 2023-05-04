Sometimes it’s OK to not be OK

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband of more than 30 years died six months ago. I am just getting through the days, 15 minutes at a time. I go to work. Feed the pets. Do it well enough. I have a grief counselor. I have a grief group. My friends, co-workers, etc. seem to want me “to get over this already” — with kinder words, but that is the gist. “He would want you to be happy,” or, “You are doing so well,” but not really; faking it is an exhausting part-time job. I would love some language that isn’t: “Everything is horrible, and I don’t imagine it ever getting better. Thanks for asking.” — Grieving Still

Grieving Still: “I would want me to be happy, too! But it’s going to take whatever time it takes.”