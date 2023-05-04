 | Thu, May 04, 2023
Sometimes it’s OK to not be OK

Accepting condolences from friends and loved ones can be complicated for the bereaved. Oftentimes, acquaintances aren't certain how to deal with death, and when they don't, they often act (unwittingly) to make themselves more comfortable, Carolyn Hax says.

May 4, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband of more than 30 years died six months ago. I am just getting through the days, 15 minutes at a time. I go to work. Feed the pets. Do it well enough. I have a grief counselor. I have a grief group. My friends, co-workers, etc. seem to want me “to get over this already” — with kinder words, but that is the gist. “He would want you to be happy,” or, “You are doing so well,” but not really; faking it is an exhausting part-time job. I would love some language that isn’t: “Everything is horrible, and I don’t imagine it ever getting better. Thanks for asking.” — Grieving Still

Grieving Still: “I would want me to be happy, too! But it’s going to take whatever time it takes.”

