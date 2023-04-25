The steep price of avoiding a breakup at all costs

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I think my boyfriend and I are breaking up. It’s happening gradually, in small steps. Like we had a fight about bills, so now he buys his own groceries, I buy mine, and we ask permission to use each other’s. We also couldn’t get on the same page about our date night, so we’ve stopped doing it.

We have been living together for more than a year, but it’s starting to feel clear to me that we are moving apart, not together. And now I don’t know what to do.