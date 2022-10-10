Tips to keep pests out of your home

As the weather cools, it is inevitable that certain outdoor pests are going to try to find their way inside homes. One of the best ways to limit unwanted intrusions of insects or rodents is to deny them entry. It is often easier to prevent entry into a home or building than trying to control them once they are inside. Here are seven tips for pest proofing.

1. At the base of all exterior doors, install door sweeps or thresholds. Gaps of 1/16 inch will permit entry of insects and spiders; ¼ inch wide gaps are large enough for entry of mice. The bottom corner of doors is often where rodents and insects enter.

Applying calk along the bottom outside edge and sides of door thresholds will exclude ant and small insect entry. Garage doors should also be checked for bottom seals. A rubber seal is best as vinyl seals poorly in cold weather.