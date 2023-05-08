‘What the tech?!’

According to a study by Rawhide Youth Services, teens spend 9 hours each day consuming some form of digital content. Furthermore, parents know their children are online, but are unaware of what they have access to and how much of their time is tied to it. On average, parents guessed 3 hours.

The rapid generation of new and trendy apps, games, and websites can make it hard to keep up with all the things kids have access to. Children often don’t understand the dangers of the online world and the consequences of certain actions. They need adult help to navigate it with them.

But where do I start? This might be what you’re asking yourself if you have never approached the subject before. Establish guidelines with your kids on what sites and apps they are allowed to use and talk through why certain ones are off limits. Setting guidelines that both parent and child feel comfortable with and understand is critical to establishing healthy boundaries. You can also create electronic-free times and spaces in your home. Examples could include at the dinner table to help encourage family conversations or in bedrooms after a certain bedtime to ensure quality sleep.