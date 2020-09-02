KS foster families lack technology during COVID

LAWRENCE, Kansas — When school buildings across Kansas shut down in March, parents and students had to adjust to shorter class times, Zoom sessions and take-home packets.
Meanwhile, families in the foster care system faced extra challenges: keeping up with training sessions, therapy appointments and social worker visits.
School is already hard enough for many foster kids. They’re more likely to have mental health concerns that need treatment, and learning disorders or disabilities that require special education plans.
