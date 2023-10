If you’re at risk of heart disease, your healthcare team might use the pooled cohort equation (PCE) tool to determine your long-term risk and whether taking statins — cholesterol-lowering medication — is a good option.

Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says it’s important to understand who benefits the most from statins.

Statins are medications that reduce the amount of cholesterol made by the liver.