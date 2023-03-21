Why is girlfriend buying her own house

Dear Carolyn: My girlfriend is buying a house, and I feel it’s a statement that she doesn’t trust me or believe in us. We’re in our 30s, have been dating for two years, and have talked about marriage. I see so many people getting divorced, and I want to be very sure that we’re right for each other and that this will last. For that reason I’m not ready to get engaged.

I think if we live together for a year or two and if all is well, then it would be time to get engaged. Neither of us is worried about kids, by the way — if it happens, okay, if it doesn’t, also okay.

I said we should find a new place, not move into one or the other’s apartment. She agreed but sprung on me that she plans to buy a house. She says I can have “input” on the place but made this decision without consulting me.