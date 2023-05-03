 | Wed, May 03, 2023
Wife’s nights out causes safety concerns

A husband says his wife enjoys nights out with friends, but he worries about her safety because she returns home on her own, usually late at night.

Dear Carolyn: My wife and a group of her friends meet once a month for a night “on the town.” It’s a tradition she has cherished since college; it predates our and most her friends’ relationships, so it’s their thing, without spouses (although I know and like those friends).

But here’s the thing: We don’t live near any of her friends, so she always walks home or grabs a cab alone, and I hate it. I’m afraid for her safety, and I can’t relax, while she thinks it’s fine and I’m fussing. We don’t live in a dangerous neighborhood, but there have been a few incidents in the past. I can’t let go of the thought that she might be next, but nothing I’ve come up with has been accepted: She doesn’t want me to pick her up, because she doesn’t want me waiting up or setting a pickup time; she doesn’t want to stay overnight with a friend; she doesn’t want to stay off the drinks so she can drive home.

Any ideas? I’d pay for a self-defense class, but I’m afraid that might seem too self-serving and controlling … and it might not assuage my fears.

