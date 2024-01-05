McFaddens attend movie premier in Kansas City

Marah and Wesley McFadden walked the red carpet at the premier of “Nelly Don — The Musical” movie at Union Station in Kansas City, Marah acted in the film.

The movie captures the true story of a trailblazer that ignited a fashion revolution in the early 1900s and follows the story of Nelly Don, her abusive husband, an affair with a U.S. seantor, a fake adoption of her own biological son, and a mobster-linked abduction.

Marah played the lead singer and dancer “Bubbles,” who performed at Dante’s Inferno Club.