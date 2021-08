A fund drive has been set up to help the family of Madison Wilson of Humboldt, who was critically injured in a traffic accident Monday.

Wilson was the passenger in a car that careened off the roadway on Bridge Street, striking a guardrail before rolling down into a ravine, just west of the Neosho River bridge.

Wilson was flown via helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, and later was transferred to Springfield, Mo., to deal with her multiple injuries to her neck and back.