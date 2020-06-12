Menu Search Log in

Police report, June 13

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Community

June 12, 2020 - 3:27 PM

Arrest reported

Iola police officers arrested Corey E. Walls Thursday morning at the intersection of Willow and Kansas Drive for suspicion of criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wreck hurts one

Related
May 12, 2020
April 21, 2020
April 3, 2020
March 9, 2020
Trending