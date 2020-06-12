Police report, June 13

Arrest reported
Iola police officers arrested Corey E. Walls Thursday morning at the intersection of Willow and Kansas Drive for suspicion of criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Wreck hurts one
