 | Fri, Jul 26, 2024
Memorial Wall touchup

The Veterans Wall on the courthouse square is getting some updates. Crews are replacing the concrete pad and sidewalk surrounding the wall.

July 26, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Crews with Marquez Welding & Construction out of Independence are replacing the concrete pad and sidewalk surrounding the Veterans Wall on the courthouse square. The pad had sunk about 2 inches over the ensuing years. The original memorial was completed in 1995 with two panels added on either side in 2013, making for a total of six. To ensure the new pads won’t sink, crews are laying a gridwork of rebar before they pour the concrete. The project should be completed by next week

