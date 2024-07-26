Memorial Wall touchup

Crews with Marquez Welding & Construction out of Independence are replacing the concrete pad and sidewalk surrounding the Veterans Wall on the courthouse square. The pad had sunk about 2 inches over the ensuing years. The original memorial was completed in 1995 with two panels added on either side in 2013, making for a total of six. To ensure the new pads won’t sink, crews are laying a gridwork of rebar before they pour the concrete. The project should be completed by next week

