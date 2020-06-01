Nothing wrong with being a single mom

Dear Carolyn: My romantic life has been pretty much a mess for the last 10 years. I got married in 2009 after being mostly single up to that point. We got divorced a few years later; it was a no-intimacy marriage in which I felt more like his mother than his wife, plus there were some addiction issues. I met another guy shortly after who, it turns out, pretty much cheated on me the entire six years we were together. It all came out last year when I got pregnant (unplanned) and subsequently found out my child was not the only child of his born last year.

Carolyn Hax

I am now a single mom, loving every second of it and trying hard to co-parent. The issue is that people keep telling me I need to start dating, get back out there, etc., or I will end up a lonely helicopter parent with nothing in life but my child.

Honestly, that is the last thing on my mind. I am a single mom to a baby, and that takes up tons of (amazing wonderful!) time. And right now my heart is so beat up, I want to focus on my baby and heal my heart. Plus figure out how to forgive.