Off-duty vet just wants to enjoy the wedding

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi, Carolyn: I love my family, really. I love my career. I’m a veterinarian (and my professional opinion is that your boys are Handsome). What I don’t love is the seemingly unending parade of shirttail relatives at wedding receptions who want to “just ask a quick question” about their dog.

I’m not at work. I don’t want to engage my work brain. I just want to eat my stuffed chicken breast in peace. I have tried polite refusals and sick veterinarian humor. Nothing dissuades these folks.