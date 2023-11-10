Parent feels ‘used’ after daughter moves home

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: My daughter is taking a year off college and I offered to let her live in my home as long as she got a job and supported herself. She agreed partly because I live just a 20-minute drive from her best friend’s university. Prior to move-in, I stressed the need for us to be careful with each other. I asked her to treat me and my home with respect — not leaving a mess or treating me with disdain, as she did as a teen.

She promised to be “good,” but, after just a couple of weeks, I realized I was daily becoming more and more stressed and sad. I feel constantly rejected. When I suggest doing fun things together, she’s busy or just literally ignores me. I get excited when she approaches me, hoping for a moment of connection, but every time, it’s to ask for something. When I come through, I don’t feel any gratitude. I feel used and completely unloved.