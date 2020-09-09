Menu Search Log in

Police report – September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Arrests reported

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested James C. Williams, 26, Iola, for suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday.

Garry E. Bradley, 33, Iola, was arrested by deputies Sunday for suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

