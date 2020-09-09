Police report – September 9, 2020

Arrests reported
Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested James C. Williams, 26, Iola, for suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday.
Garry E. Bradley, 33, Iola, was arrested by deputies Sunday for suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
