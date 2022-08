Arrests reported

Melissa Spease, 30, Garnett, and Maisy Hale, 39, Iola, were arrested Sunday for suspected distribution of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and distribution of depressants, Iola police officers reported. Spease also was charged with driving while suspended.

Officers arrested Damien Wertze, Iola, for suspected driving while suspended in the 1100 block of North Cottonwood Street Thursday evening.