Program offered on drought feeding options

It’s no surprise to cattle producers that the 2023 hay crop was still short, and in some places, poorer quality than usual. More supplementation and unique hay saving strategies will be more valuable than ever this year.

Together with K-State Research and Extension Rolling Prairie District and Greenwood County, the Southwind Extension District is inviting those interested to a program in Yates Center on Jan. 3, at 6 p.m., in the Community Building.

Attendees will hear from Dr. Jaymelynn Farney, K-State Beef System Specialist, talking about limit feeding hay and grass, substitution feeding options, dry lot feeding cows, and more.

The program is free but requires prior registration to get an accurate headcount for the evening meal.

For more information regarding the program and registration, contact any of the Southwind Extension District offices or email Hunter Nickell, Livestock Production Extension Agent at [email protected].