She’s considering an ‘accidental’ pregnancy

Dear Carolyn: What do you do when you have changed your mind about having kids? My husband and I previously agreed that we didn’t want them, but we were young and immature. I now do. My husband says he hasn’t changed his mind, but I’m not sure whether he’s really given the idea a chance to percolate in his mind. I really think he would be a great father and that if I got pregnant by “accident,” he would recognize what a blessing it was.

He has always left birth control up to me, so I don’t really think he has the right to complain if I “forget” to take it. Would it be wrong for me to “accidentally” get pregnant?

— Changed My Mind