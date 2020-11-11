Menu Search Log in

Should you take chances on an ‘ex-’ cheater?

The shortest distance between those two points is to assume he’ll do it again, to you.

By

Community

November 11, 2020 - 9:08 AM

Dear Carolyn: After a string of failed relationships I shifted gears and started working on myself. I’m pretty happy with my life now, but I’ve been single for over 20 years!

Recently an old boyfriend from many years ago contacted me and our long-distance conversations have been delightful. I’m intrigued by this unexpected new possibility.

Carolyn HaxCourtesy photo

I also feel extremely cautious. Our past relationship ended because he cheated. He has now revealed he had an affair as his marriage was falling apart, and he continued that affair for some time, despite being “friends” with the woman’s husband. He also says that affair ended several years ago.

