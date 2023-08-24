Son doesn’t like family’s ‘clutter’

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My 17-year-old son is uncomfortable bringing friends to our home. We live in a large old house that my husband and I see as quirky and interesting, and that he sees as drafty and cluttered. Both are true. A few years ago, my parents moved out of the three-story home where they had lived for more than 40 years and my dad closed his law office. We ended up absorbing a lot of books, furniture, records, office supplies, cookware — “nice” things that I don’t want to just take to Goodwill, and that we have been gradually paring down.

I think we have done a good job of getting rid of things while working full time and raising a family. Apparently, my son does not. He would like a modern, minimalistic home with purebred dogs who don’t shed, sparse furnishings and good-quality electronics. We have a rambling Victorian home with large bookcases, a wood stove, dogs who drool and my parents’ old TV.