Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband of 20 years died seven months ago. He had been sick, but his death was unexpected.

We had a decent marriage. We were not head-over-heels in love, and that wasn’t our goal. We were good partners in life. I want to say I loved him, but maybe I don’t even know what that means. I have not grieved for him. I am sad for him that he lost the chance to fulfill his dreams. But I have at most had 10 seconds of a sob.