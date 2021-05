President Mary Brown called to order the regular monthly meeting of the Square B 4-H club at Riverside Park in Iola on May 10.

Katelyn and Cassie Hicks led the pledges. Kara and Kimber Culbertson led the group in singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Neon and Uranium were several of the answers to the roll call of “an element in the periodic table” and was answered by 12 members and two leaders.