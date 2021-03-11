Square-B 4-H club met on March 8, with 15 members answering roll call with their favorite ice cream flavor. The flag salutes were led by Lee and Maddy Wanker. Kara Culbertson led the singing of “King of My Heart.” The club recently finished a fundraiser selling Texas Roadhouse Rolls. The rolls will be delivered March 27. Mary Brown gave a council report, asking for ideas for a fair theme, and the club’s opinion on fair ground improvement projects. The club held a special election to replace missing officers in the positions of Song Leader and Junior Reporter. Kara Culbertson was elected as Song Leader and Lee Wanker as Junior Reporter.

For the program, the club’s constitution and by-laws were read aloud and signed by all the members. The meeting finished with recreation which was a relay race.

Square-B will meet again, for our annual Parents Night, at 7 p.m. on April 12 at Riverside Park.