Event marks 9/11 20th anniversary

Twenty years ago, the world watched in horror as two planes hit the World Trade Center, bringing two buildings crashing to the ground and killing thousands. Another plane crashed into the Pentagon, and another was brought down into a Pennsylvania field to avoid even more calamity.

That tragic day has been solemnly recognized every year since. This year, the local community will come together in a special memorial tribute.

A list of names of the 3,042 lost in the Sept. 11 attacks is posted at the Iola Public Library.

Iola Reads, in partnership with the City of Iola, Iola Police and Fire departments, will sponsor a Sept. 11 Memorial Walk around the downtown square in recognition of fallen first responders.