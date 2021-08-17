 | Tue, Aug 17, 2021
Event marks 9/11 20th anniversary

A Sept. 11 Memorial Walk around the downtown square will recognize fallen first responders. Lanyards to honor the 412 fallen first responders are available at the library and schools.

August 17, 2021 - 10:18 AM

Lanyards, each representing a first responder who died on Sept. 11, are available for free at the Iola Public Library and local schools. Courtesy photo

Twenty years ago, the world watched in horror as two planes hit the World Trade Center, bringing two buildings crashing to the ground and killing thousands. Another plane crashed into the Pentagon, and another was brought down into a Pennsylvania field to avoid even more calamity.

That tragic day has been solemnly recognized every year since. This year, the local community will come together in a special memorial tribute.

A list of names of the 3,042 lost in the Sept. 11 attacks is posted at the Iola Public Library.

Iola Reads, in partnership with the City of Iola, Iola Police and Fire departments, will sponsor a Sept. 11 Memorial Walk  around the downtown square in recognition of fallen first responders. 

