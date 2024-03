The Elsmore Ruritan Club will host a chili and baked potato supper from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at the Elsmore community building.

All proceeds from the meal will go to the Elsmore Ruritan Club’s Scholarship Fund. Those attending can either dine-in or have their meal to-go.

Attendees who bring a non-perishable food item for the food pantry will receive a free ticket for a dessert drawing.