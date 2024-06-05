Mickey Rutledge is amazed by how quickly Paul Jones (pictured), with the assistance of Garrett Tucker, was able to cut a tree down in her front yard last week. The house originally belonged to her mother-in-law around 50 years ago, and the tree has stood there the entire time. Rutledge noted the tree had to be cut down because water was getting trapped inside and rotting it. “I noticed he (Jones) was cutting our neighbor’s tree down and doing it fast,” she said, which prompted her to hire the duo. Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, the pair had the tree cut down and ready to load by early afternoon. Jones is originally from Iola, but is now based out of Chanute.