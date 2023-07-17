Top tips for grilling food safely

Grilling with family and friends is a classic summertime activity, particularly during the month of July which is designated as National Grilling Month. Keep foodborne illness off the menu by following these tips while grilling:

• Wash your hands. You should always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before handling food. This is roughly the same amount of time it takes to sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice.

• Marinate food in the refrigerator. Never marinate food on the counter or outside.