 | Wed, Mar 13, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Unity Club learns about artist Georgia O’Keeffe

Unity Club members discuss the life of artist Georgia O'Keeffe.

Community

March 13, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Photo by PIXABAY

Judy Arbeiter discussed the life of artist Georgia O’Keeffe at Monday’s Unity Club meeting.

Arbeiter drew from the book “Georgia O’Keeffe: A Life,” by Roxanna Robinson. O’Keeffe, 1887-1986, lived life with courage and beauty, Robinson writes. The author delved into O’Keeffe’s life and the passion of her work by describing her family history, and her relationships with the photographer Alfred Steiglitz and sculptor Juan Hamilton.

Perhaps her biggest evolution as an artist, Robinson writes, is O’Keeffe’s evolution toward becoming her true self.

Related
August 11, 2023
December 17, 2019
April 25, 2019
March 13, 2019
Most Popular