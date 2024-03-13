Unity Club learns about artist Georgia O’Keeffe

Judy Arbeiter discussed the life of artist Georgia O’Keeffe at Monday’s Unity Club meeting.

Arbeiter drew from the book “Georgia O’Keeffe: A Life,” by Roxanna Robinson. O’Keeffe, 1887-1986, lived life with courage and beauty, Robinson writes. The author delved into O’Keeffe’s life and the passion of her work by describing her family history, and her relationships with the photographer Alfred Steiglitz and sculptor Juan Hamilton.

Perhaps her biggest evolution as an artist, Robinson writes, is O’Keeffe’s evolution toward becoming her true self.