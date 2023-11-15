 | Wed, Nov 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Unity Club meets, reflects on the power of miracles

Leon Perry, a southeast Kansas native, published in 2021 a book covering the tragic loss of his mother, step-dad and a brother, in a Fort Scott fire. He was seven years old, but went on to achieve great success in life.

Community

November 15, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Linda Johnson reviewed the book, “God led me through the flames and filled my life with miracles” by Leon Perry, a southeast Kansas native, at this Monday’s meeting. Twelve members were present and conducted a short business meeting before Johnson’s presentation. 

The book is a true story about the author, who at the age of seven lost three family members in a Fort Scott fire. 

He overcame the tragedy and went on to experience great success in life. The book’s message, Johnson told members, is that when we accept Jesus into our lives, we are forgiven of our sins and receive everlasting life through him.

Related
February 27, 2020
January 29, 2020
February 14, 2019
February 1, 2019
Most Popular