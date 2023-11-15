Unity Club meets, reflects on the power of miracles

Linda Johnson reviewed the book, “God led me through the flames and filled my life with miracles” by Leon Perry, a southeast Kansas native, at this Monday’s meeting. Twelve members were present and conducted a short business meeting before Johnson’s presentation.

The book is a true story about the author, who at the age of seven lost three family members in a Fort Scott fire.

He overcame the tragedy and went on to experience great success in life. The book’s message, Johnson told members, is that when we accept Jesus into our lives, we are forgiven of our sins and receive everlasting life through him.