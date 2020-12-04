Which kind of hand soap is best?

Dear Dr. Roach: We are often instructed to wash our hands with soap. What kind of soap? Does it need to be antibacterial? What about soaps that are sodium lauryl sulfate-free?

— L.B.

Answer: I do not recommend antibacterial soaps. The evidence shows they are no better than any other soap. They may also increase resistance, not only to the antibacterial agent in the soap, but to other antibiotics as well. Hence, the Food and Drug Administration removed the most commonly used antibacterial agents from most soaps and body washes in 2016.