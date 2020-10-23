Woman struggles with parents’ shortcomings

Hi, Carolyn: I have been going to therapy. It was originally for postpartum anxiety, but my therapist and I have uncovered a family dynamic with my parents that has upset me but that I hadn’t been able to identify or name. It was a jolt of recognition to see the pieces put together into the picture of our dynamic.

Carolyn Hax

It’s so ingrained, it won’t change. (I’m in my 40s.) Do you have any advice on how to accept the limitations/frailties/flaws of people, like parents, to whom we have always looked up? I am so disappointed in them . . . and it’s fresh.

I keep thinking if I had to write a eulogy tomorrow, I would have trouble with it.