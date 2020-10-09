Menu Search Log in

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Alleged scheme involved months of planning and included rehearsals to snatch governor from her vacation home.

October 9, 2020 - 3:06 PM

A resident of the house of a suspect charged with allegedly attempting a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer cleans up broken glass, window frames and blinds from the FBI raid at the home in the Hartland Meadows complex in Hartland Township, Michigan on Oct 8, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch her from her vacation home.

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor before the Nov. 3 elections in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and seek a “civil war.”

The two groups trained together and planned “various acts of violence,” according to the state police.

