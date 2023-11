The Iola school district hopes to secure grant funding to build a daycare on the elementary school campus.

If successful, the project would build a facility on school grounds, east of a playground at Iola Elementary School. Two private daycare centers that participate in a districtwide preschool program — Munchkinland and More and Ready, Set, Learn — would move their operations there.

“It could be a huge benefit for families to have everything at one site,” USD 257